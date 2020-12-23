Second quarter of 2020, in photos: a racial reckoning, border closures, skeletal Parliament
Dec. 23, 2020
Under the shadow of the pandemic, new routines emerged: millions of home-bound Canadians tuned into regular briefings with public health officials and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; mask-wearing became part of one's daily attire; and commuters travelling between Ottawa and Gatineau had to carry documents to prove they had a right to cross the border.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
'We have to take the Maverick Party seriously and we have to take the frustrations that Albertans feel seriously, but it is Conservative MPs who are standing up for the interests of Alberta,' says MP Michael Cooper.
Even if political parties don’t settle on messaging that heavily references the pandemic, experts say, regardless of their leanings, they should be prepared to apply a social policy lens to their messaging.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that CERB recipients who had received warning letters from the CRA but had acted in ‘good faith’ wouldn’t be penalized, and told them not to worry about repayments this year.
Anthony Primerano will serve on what the government calls an independent, non-partisan advisory board on Senate appointments. He worked as a chief of staff for former Liberal Veterans Affairs Minister Albina Guarnieri.