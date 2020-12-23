Second quarter of 2020, in photos: a racial reckoning, border closures, skeletal Parliament

Under the shadow of the pandemic, new routines emerged: millions of home-bound Canadians tuned into regular briefings with public health officials and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; mask-wearing became part of one's daily attire; and commuters travelling between Ottawa and Gatineau had to carry documents to prove they had a right to cross the border.

