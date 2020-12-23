Centre Block’s renovation of a century: inside the plans, possibilities, and priorities of the building’s overhaul

It’s been two years since MPs, Senators, and staff cleared out of Centre Block to allow for the building’s renovation. Now, interior demolition work is close to halfway complete, with exterior masonry restoration to begin in the new year, starting on the building’s north façade.

“The history of Canada really resounds within this building, so it’s within our care to ensure that we conserve all of those really precious and important elements of what it represents and is symbolic for Canada, at the same time as modernizing the building for a modern parliamentary democracy,” said Rob Wright, assistant deputy minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), the department responsible for overseeing renovations, during a tour of the construction site on Dec. 15.

“One of the major challenges of a project like this is balancing the restoration and conservation with the modernization. But we’ve got a great team and we’ve been training, it’s like training for the Olympics; the West Block, the Government Conference Centre, the Bank of Montreal, 180 Wellington—this really has been getting the team ready to take on a building as important as the Centre Block and getting that balance right.”

When MPs, Senators, and Canadians return to Centre Block, “they’re going to recognize it, but it’s going to operate as a modern facility: carbon neutral, universally accessible, better acoustics,” and more, said Mr. Wright.

Along with modernization, renovations also need to ready it for the anticipated growth of the House of Commons, projected to reach 460 MPs in 50 years, based on the current representation formula.

Built during the First World War after the original building burnt down in 1916, Centre Block first reopened its doors in 1920, though major construction continued until 1927, when the Peace Tower was completed. The building hasn’t seen a major renovation since. (Though, ahead of work on the main building, renovations to the adjoining Library of Parliament were completed in 2007.)

Time and cost estimates for its renovation—the largest heritage renovation project ever in Canada—have yet to be released.

But, a review of the government’s contract tendering site shows $903.5-million in contracts have been awarded for work on the project to date, including a $598.1-million contract to a joint venture of PCL and EllisDon for construction management services, and a $211.6-million contract to Centrus for architectural and engineering services.

So far, PSPC has indicated $655-million has been allocated for Centre Block’s decommissioning, removal of heritage artifacts and hazardous materials, demolition, initial restoration work, and excavation of the pit for the final phase of the new Parliamentary Welcome Centre complex, of which $119.6-million has already been spent.

The West Block building, which is half the size of Centre Block and includes fewer heritage details, took seven years to renovate and cost $863-million.

In October, Mr. Wright told the House Board of Internal Economy (BOIE) that 10 to 15 key “big boulder decisions” from MPs and Senators on proposed schematic design plans remained before PSPC could provide cost and timeline estimates, something he then hoped to come “by the Christmas-time period.”

The BOIE set up an eight-member MP working group to review and make recommendations on PSPC’s proposed plans for Centre Block earlier this year, and the Senate has a four-member subcommittee on Long-Term Vision and Plan, which reports to the Senate Internal Economy Committee (CIBA). The administrations of the House, Senate, and the Library of Parliament are also working closely with planners, including (pre-pandemic at least) in a shared office space at 150 Slater St., which also included reps from Centrus, PCL, and EllisDon, among others. The Parliamentary Press Gallery is also being consulted, according to Mr. Wright, through the House administration.

Along with this, PSPC, working with the National Capital Commission and the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, has struck an eight-member design review panel made up of architects—mostly Canadians, though it also includes Stephen Ayers, Architect of the Capitol from Washington, D.C.

Asked where those “big boulder decisions” stand on Dec. 15, Mr. Wright said “we’re making really great progress in our engagement of Parliament and it’s been really fantastic for the project,” but some key decisions are still outstanding.

“By the end of the first quarter of next year I anticipate that we will have consolidated decisions from the House and the Senate,” he said, with the “hope” that cost and timeline estimates will come by that period.

Decisions made to date, and those still to come

A major challenge for the renovations to the House of Commons is finding room for more MPs in the Chamber. To accommodate the bump to 338 MPs after the 2015 election, the back two rows on both sides of the House were turned into flip-seating, with groups of five, rather than the traditional pairs of chairs and desks.

Some early proposals presented by PSPC included exterior additions to Centre Block’s western façade to expand the Chamber, but MPs were quick to kibosh any changes to the Chamber’s footprint.

The BOIE also laid out a list of “thou shalt not touch” spaces, as Liberal Whip Mark Holland put it in March—high-heritage areas like the Chamber, the Hall of Honour, the Rotunda, and more.

Since then, a number of key decisions have been made by MPs and Senators.

The BOIE has, to date, approved plans related to the Chamber’s galleries, lobbies, the western light court, and a lightwell over the House foyer.

The already-cramped government and opposition lobbies that flank the House Chamber will be expanded vertically, down into the first floor of the building, with stairs and elevators to be added to both to allow MPs to move between the floors. This expanded lobby space will go in an area of the first floor that was, among other things, previously home to the Charles Lynch Room used for press conferences, which is set to be relocated to the new Parliamentary Welcome Centre complex being built alongside Centre Block’s renovations.

Along with extra lobby space on the first floor, an accessible, gender-neutral washroom will be added between the lobbies, as will a food service facility, telephone rooms, meetings rooms, a coat room with lockers, family rooms, and a quiet room.

The western light court, a previously unused space between the Chamber and the Hall of Honour, will be enclosed at roof level in glass and revamped. Visitors coming from the underground welcome centre, where security screening will take place, will emerge, by elevator or stairs, into the western light court and from there can head to the second floor or the third-floor galleries that ring the Chamber.

It’ll also offer Parliamentarians more “elbow room” and a new route to move between Centre Block’s north and south corridors, Mr. Wright noted. Covering the space in glass not only will preserve the original intent for the space, by allowing light to still filter in through the Chamber’s stained glass windows, it’s also key to making the building more energy efficient, he said, as are the other glass enclosures planned for the building.

Nearby, the lightwell over the House foyer will see a glass enclosure added at roof level, restoring natural light to the space, with the glass ceiling over the foyer having been lit artificially for decades after being covered over due to roof leaks.

The Chamber’s galleries will be brought up to code and made universally accessible. Doing so necessitates a reduction in seating capacity, projected to drop from 553 to 296—though the BOIE has asked planners to consider ways to make gallery seating more flexible to be able to fit more in on occasions where there’s high demand for seats.

The BOIE has also approved a glass enclosure and infill for the central light court that sits above the Hall of Honour—the roof of which stops at the fourth floor of the six-floor building—which would offer 600 square metres of new space. What exactly will go in that space is still to be determined, but ideas floated include adding three office suites each on floors four and five, and a common area for MPs and Senators on the sixth floor.

For its part, the Senate has approved a glass enclosure and partial infill for Centre Block’s eastern light court, which is expected to add six Parliamentarian offices.

Office space in Centre Block at large is expected to be reduced as a result of changes needed to modernize the building and make it universally accessible.

The BOIE and CIBA have endorsed the medium-sized option for the welcome centre, a 32,000 square metre space to be constructed underground across the front of Centre Block, which will serve as the public entrance to Parliament Hill. It will include security screening, a multimedia room, post and printing services, a multipurpose room, three Senate committee rooms, Senate administration offices, and space for a Library of Parliament “curated” visitor experience, along with the new Charles Lynch Room.

The first phase of the welcome centre complex, which sits nestled into the Vaux Wall between the Centre Block and the West Block, was completed alongside work on the latter building, at a cost of $130-million. Use of the Phase 1 space after the main complex is complete is still to be determined, but Mr. Wright said “the idea at this point” is to use it as overflow space for the House: “We’re working with the House of Commons so it can be a business continuity element.” It is not expected to continue to serve as a public entrance point.

Key decisions still to be made include deciding on the details of the entryway to the new welcome centre complex, including whether to have a single entrance or separate ones for the House and Senate. Conceptual renderings for the space show entrance doors on either side of the stairs that go from the lawns up to the roadway in front of Centre Block, with minimal impact to the lawns expected.

MPs and Senators will still be able to enter Centre Block through the direct entrances on the east and west side of the building after construction.

Another outstanding decision is Senate approval (or not) of a plan to restore natural light to the east lightwell that sits above the Senate foyer, which, like on the House side, has long been lit artificially.

Work completed and underway so far

While schematic design plans are being ironed out, demolition and abatement work in Centre Block has steamed ahead, as has excavation of the pit for the welcome centre, which ultimately is expected to reach 20 metres in depth.

As Jennifer Garrett, PSPC’s director general of the Centre Block Project, put it in January 2020: “We’re flying the plane while we build it.”

Temporary systems to power, light, and heat the building, and to control humidity levels, were installed after occupants cleared out.

Demolition and abatement work inside Centre Block began in mid-December 2019, and as of this month is estimated to be 40 per cent complete. Abatement work refers to the removal of hazardous materials like asbestos, 2.5 million kilograms of which has been removed to date. Preparatory work to ready the excavation site for digging also began in late 2019.

On Dec. 15, Mr. Wright said PSPC is projecting demolition and abatement will be completed by the end of 2021 or early 2022, with both that work and excavations expected to be two-year processes in all.

The fourth through sixth floors of Centre Block largely contained Parliamentarian office suites and were deemed low-heritage areas, largely made up of plaster walls. The heritage woodwork and stonework on these floors will be protected and restored, but otherwise, they will largely be—and have already been—stripped back to bare bones. Similar demolition work is also well underway on the first floor of the building.

Currently, work on the second and third floors—high-heritage spaces—is focused on removing some of the 22,000 heritage elements that are still in the building for conservation.

That includes the hand-painted canvas that lined the House Chamber’s ceiling, the removal of which began in August and was all but complete on Dec. 15. Its removal and restoration is being handled by Legris Conservation, which earlier handled removal of the Senate Chamber’s war paintings and the portraits of British royalty that lined the Senate foyer, as well as the Fathers of Confederation painting that was in the Railway Committee Room.

Some elements will be protected and restored on site, like the Senate Chamber’s suspended plaster ceiling, which is covered in gold leaf and decorative paintings.

The excavation site for the welcome centre is mostly made up of bedrock, and blasting to clear out the stone began in July.

On average, Mr. Wright said, there are three to five controlled blasts per day, with 5,000 of the estimated 50,000 truckloads of bedrock to be removed already shipped out. Roughly 300 seismic monitors have been installed around the precinct, including on the Peace Tower, to ensure the heritage buildings are protected.

To ready the site for excavation, the stairs and Vaux Wall that ran along the front of Centre Block were entirely dismantled, with each piece of sandstone “catalogued, numbered, and carefully stored,” explained Mr. Wright. This stonework will be repaired and ultimately will “come back exactly as it was,” he said.

The porches that covered the House and Senate entrances on the west and east sides of Centre Block, respectively, have also similarly been dismantled for protection and restoration.

Any stonework being dismantled throughout the site is getting carefully catalogued and numbered so each piece can be returned to its rightful place.

A digital, 3D building information model of Centre Block developed (starting in 2015) in partnership with Carleton University’s immersive media studio will help with this work, along with helping to support design planning and serving as a historic record of the building pre-renovation. Mr. Wright noted work is now underway to 3D map the rest of the precinct.

With Centre Block having been built in haste during the war, there was little in the way of blueprints for planners to work with. In turn, PSPC did extensive investigation and assessment work of the state and makeup of the building, starting when the building was still occupied, to get a sense of the task at hand and reduce “the number of unknowns significantly,” as Mr. Wright put it.

Nonetheless, surprises have been found, he said, the biggest to date being the fact that Centre Block’s foundation was made with rubble held together by mortar. A new cement foundation has been poured around this, as well as on the interior, with the two new cement bases connected by long steel rods, Mr. Wright explained.

Masonry restoration on the building’s exterior, expected to be a five- to six-year undertaking in all, begins in the new year. Starting on the north façade, the first task for this work will be installing scaffolding, with a crane already erected beside the building at the end of November.

Not all of the building’s stonework will be fit for restoration. For the West Block, roughly 15 per cent of the 140,000 stones that make up its outer wall had to be replaced, along with 1.5 million bricks in its interior.

In anticipation of this, PSPC has sourced Nepean sandstone (which previously was available locally) from Quebec, Berea sandstone from upstate Ohio, Tyndall limestone (found inside the building) from Manitoba, and Wallace sandstone from Nova Scotia.

“There’s really a national story around the materials, as well as the workers and the companies that work on this,” said Mr. Wright.

Renovations offer chance to add new carvings

When chief architect John Pearson designed the building, he intended it to be a space that would evolve with its occupants, as part of which he left “thousands of uncarved blocks inside and outside the building so that they could be carved with the theme of evolving Canadian culture and history in mind,” explained Phil White, the current (and fifth ever) Dominion sculptor, on Dec. 15.

Roughly 200 uncarved blocks remain throughout Centre Block, many of which are usually inaccessible.

“This project will give us the opportunity to get to some of those more inaccessible blocks and actually do some work on them,” he said.

The list includes two uncarved blocks above the doors to the Government House Leader’s offices off the House foyer, both of which have been dedicated for the aboriginal sculpture program, said Mr. White, with one commissioned by an Inuit carver already completed. There are also uncarved blocks along the edge of the House Chamber’s ceiling, ideas for which Mr. White confirmed are being considered. Throughout the building, groups of carvings are done based on themes. For example, below uncarved blocks along the top of the House Chamber’s southern wall is an “evolution of life” series by then-Dominion sculptor Elinor Milnes that includes dinosaurs.

Outside the building, to its east, advance archaeological work uncovered Bytown’s (Ottawa’s) first-ever jail that was part of the guardhouse that stood on Barracks Hill (Parliament Hill), which was home to a military complex. Along with the jail, an old barracks building and cookhouse were also unearthed east of Centre Block, and more than 100,000 archaeological items were found, much of it military in nature, along with one Algonquin arrowhead, which Mr. Wright said PSPC is now working to transfer over to the nation.

“The foundations of those former structures were in much better condition than we thought they would be,” said Mr. Wright.

In turn, the building remains have been covered over with “soft fill” and topped with a cement cap so it’s protected during renovations to Centre Block. This way, Mr. Wright explained, when work on the project turns to exterior landscaping, Parliament can decide whether it wants to turn the remains into a display.

The idea of creating a display for the many other items uncovered—from coins, to buttons, to chinstraps and gorgets—within the welcome centre has also been floated.

Centre Block, welcome centre renos by the numbers