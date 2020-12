Indian journalist Tavleen Singh may have been right when she wrote recently in the Indian Express: 'We seem in India to be regressing into a Hindu version of Pakistan.' After 73 years of democracy in India, that would be a very great pity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (occasionally known in the White House as ‘India Trump’) depends almost exclusively on Hindu votes to win elections, so anything that threatens to reduce the number of Hindu voters is obviously a problem for him. People with mathematical skills, however, may calculate that the threat isn’t really very big, writes Gwynne Dyer.