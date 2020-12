If HASCAP is to be more than a corporate bailout, the government must require full participation in CEWS and guarantee laid-off workers can return to their jobs.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced a new Highly Affected Sectors Credit Availability Program in the Nov. 30 fall economic statement. But unless there’s transparency on how many workers are returned to their jobs, the government—and ultimately taxpayers—will be fully backing the loans of rich real estate investors and big banks and get little in return, writes Ian Robb.