First quarter of 2020, in photos: Crash of Flight 752, Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests

For Canada, the first few months of 2020 were punctuated by a national tragedy and loss after Iran's 'unintentional' downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752, which killed 63 Canadians, and a renewed reckoning with the country's record on reconciliation. Until mid-March, the novel coronavirus—which was steadily spreading across China earlier in the year—had yet to puncture the public consciousness on a national scale. Here are a collection of photos that defined the first quarter of 2020.

