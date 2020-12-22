First quarter of 2020, in photos: Crash of Flight 752, Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests

For Canada, the first few months of 2020 were punctuated by a national tragedy and loss after Iran's 'unintentional' downing of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752, which killed 63 Canadians, and a renewed reckoning with the country's record on reconciliation. Until mid-March, the novel coronavirus—which was steadily spreading across China earlier in the year—had yet to puncture the public consciousness on a national scale. Here are a collection of photos that defined the first quarter of 2020.
'We have to take the Maverick Party seriously and we have to take the frustrations that Albertans feel seriously, but it is Conservative MPs who are standing up for the interests of Alberta,' says MP Michael Cooper.
Even if political parties don’t settle on messaging that heavily references the pandemic, experts say, regardless of their leanings, they should be prepared to apply a social policy lens to their messaging.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that CERB recipients who had received warning letters from the CRA but had acted in ‘good faith’ wouldn’t be penalized, and told them not to worry about repayments this year.
Anthony Primerano will serve on what the government calls an independent, non-partisan advisory board on Senate appointments. He worked as a chief of staff for former Liberal Veterans Affairs Minister Albina Guarnieri.