Trudeau government’s climate announcement puts Liberals on spring election footing, say political players  

The Liberal government’s $15-billion climate policy announcement, unveiled last Friday shortly after noon, is a wide-ranging plan to curb greenhouse gas emissions that will help set the stage for the Liberals to fight a spring election, say strategists, a Liberal MP, and a leading pollster.

The plan, titled A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, includes $15-billion worth of commitments across multiple policy fronts; promises to work toward new building codes and regulations; and a plan to raise the carbon levy from $50 per tonne of emissions in 2022 to $170 per tonne in 2030.

The Liberals had previously promised not to raise the price of carbon emissions past 2022.

Releasing the climate plan is one of a series of moves the Liberals have made recently to prepare for an election, said pollster Nik Nanos, the chair of Nanos Research.

Since late November the Liberals have also promised a stimulus package worth between $70-billion and $100-billion over three years, and introduced a series of bills into the House that would address 2019 campaign promises, including one to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, another to create a reporting framework for progress towards a net-zero emissions economy, and another to overhaul consumer privacy legislation. They’ve also introduced another bill to make it easier for Elections Canada to run an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Liberals are systematically getting their policy house in order, readying themselves for a federal election. This is just another example,” said Mr. Nanos in an interview. “They need to make sure that they’re making progress on the environmental file, which is critical to a number of their voters in their coalition.”

As of Dec. 11, polling by Nanos Research showed the Liberals with 37 cent support nationally, leading the Conservatives, with 26 per cent; the NDP, with 21 per cent; the Bloq Québécois, with seven per cent; the Green Party, with six per cent; and the People’s Party, with one per cent.

The poll sampled 1,000 Canadians over a four week period. A random survey of 1,000 Canadians is accurate to 3.1 percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.

The House of Commons rose for the winter break on Friday, Dec. 11. The break is scheduled to last until Jan. 25. The government typically releases its annual budget document in late February or March.

The House customarily holds a confidence vote on the budget. By introducing key policies and legislation ahead of time, the Liberals are ensuring they are ready if the opposition unites to vote down the budget and trigger an election, said Daniel Bernier, a lobbyist for Earnscliffe Strategy Group and former chief of staff to Conservative environment minister Rona Ambrose.

“It is the political platform that Stéphane Dion never had the chance to present,” said Mr. Bernier, referencing the Green Shift platform on which the former Liberal leader ran in the 2008 election.

The timing of the announcement left some politicos scratching their heads.

The Liberals announced their Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy plan shortly after noon on the 11th, the day the House rose, and a day before the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Governments often use Friday afternoons—when many Canadians and some journalists are tuning out for the weekend—to make announcements that will draw negative press coverage.

It is “not exactly standard practice, to announce something of this magnitude on a Friday,” said John Delacourt, a lobbyist for Hill and Knowlton and former communications director for the Liberal Research Bureau.

“The timing is interesting. Usually good news, big announcements, things that you want to make a splash with tend not to be announced on a Friday. That is just not the best day to penetrate the households of Canadians,” said Karl Bélanger, the president of Traxxion Stratégies and former NDP national director.

“I would think that they would have preferred to announce it earlier,” said Mr. Bernier.

“If you wanted to make a big splash out of that, why would you announce that on a Friday afternoon?” he said.

Announcing the plan before the holidays may limit press coverage and voter attention, but it could also limit the window that opposition parties have to criticize the policy, said Mr. Bélanger.

Mr. Delacourt said he believed the broken promise not to raise the carbon levy would be accepted by voters, who would understand that policy priorities had shifted amid the pandemic and associated recession.

Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia (Lac-Saint-Louis, Que.), who chairs the House Environment Committee, said that “the plan was always to gradually increase it.”

“Obviously the context evolves, the sense of urgency is certainly not diminishing, but galloping ahead,” he said.

Liberal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna (Ottawa Centre, Ont.) told reporters in June of last year, while she was serving as Environment minister, that “the plan is not to increase the price post-2022.” The Liberal election platform that followed later that year included several commitments to address climate change, but did not mention raising the carbon price.

Notwithstanding the connection to the Paris Agreement anniversary, both Mr. Bernier and Mr. Delacourt said they believed the timing of the policy’s release was likely related to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has dominated the news cycle and the government’s agenda for weeks.

Mr. Scarpaleggia said the climate policy naturally followed the introduction of Bill C-12, the emissions target legislation, and aligns with the Paris Agreement anniversary.

The government was “definitely not trying to bury it,” he said. “It’s a major plank in our platform, and it’s a plan that I can tell that the Liberal caucus is very proud of.”

“This plan leaves no doubt about the government’s commitment,” he said.

Once implemented, the plan could reduce emissions in Canada substantially, said Michael Bernstein, the executive director of Clean Prosperity, a Toronto-based NGO that advocates for carbon pricing.

“It’s a bold and brave policy. It’s a policy that actually lives up to the ambition that successive governments have pledged but haven’t followed through on,” he said.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said the Liberal plan isn’t ambitious enough, and noted that it doesn’t include any new emission reduction targets.

Under the Paris Agreement, Canada has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by the year 2030. Ms. Paul said Canada should aim for a reduction of between 55 and 60 per cent if it’s serious about doing its part to address climate change.

Her job is to convey that message to environmentally-conscious voters, she said in an interview.

“If people read the fine print and understand that this is a plan dedicated to an old target that’s putting us on a road to nowhere, then I believe that they’re going to still look at the [Green] party,” she said.

Ms. Paul took over the leadership of the Green Party in October. The Liberals may have timed the release of their climate policy in part to ensure that Ms. Paul doesn’t build any momentum with voters whom they will need to win a majority in the next election, said Mr. Nanos.

“I see this as a pre-emptive move against the new leader of the Green Party,” he said.

Ms. Paul said she couldn’t comment on Mr. Nanos’ speculation. Mr. Delacourt said he did not think the Green Party factored into the government’s decisions around the climate announcement.

A poll of 1,096 people by Nanos Research in late November suggested that a slim majority of Canadians favoured an immediate, ambitious effort to address climate change, even if there are economic costs to doing so. The poll was conducted for the University of Ottawa’s Positive Energy Initiative, using both telephone and online surveys, from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

The federal Conservatives have long opposed the federal carbon levy. Conservative MP Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, B.C.), his party’s environment critic, issued a press release Dec. 11 that said the plan to raise the levy after 2022 was “another example of the Trudeau Liberals promising one thing to get elected, and then breaking their promise when they no longer need your vote.”

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, Ont.), his party’s finance critic, has started a petition calling on the government to “stop the carbon tax.”

A poll commissioned by Mr. Bernstein’s Clean Prosperity in August suggested that a majority of voters in the contested 905 region of Ontario who would at least consider voting Conservative supported a carbon pricing system that returned the funds collected to Canadians.

Sixty-seven per cent of Conservative-accessible voters either “somewhat” or “strongly” agreed that the government should include in its climate change plan “a carbon tax and rebate that makes it more expensive to pollute, and then sends the proceeds back to Canadians as cheques.”

The poll of 1,001 residents in the 905 area code was conducted by Leger, using both online and phone surveys, between Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2020.

The carbon levy introduced by the Liberals returns 90 per cent of fees collected to Canadian households.

Meanwhile, in a year-end interview with CBC News’ Rosemary Barton aired on Sunday, Dec. 20, the prime minister said he’s not eager for an election during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also said he’s ready for one.

“If the opposition parties decide that we’re not doing the right thing, it could be very difficult to govern, whether or not they trigger an election,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Asked if he would pull the plug on Parliament himself, Mr. Trudeau said it’s a possibility, but not a top priority in a global pandemic.

“We have to make sure that the government is able to do what it has to do, so I’m not precluding any options. But at the same time, I am not eager for an election,” he told CBC News.

