Trudeau’s vote bank antics are hurting Canada-India relations yet again

In an unusual departure from convention and good diplomatic practice for a head of government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wittingly waded into a high-profile domestic crisis of longtime ally, India, where thousands of farmers—many of whom are Sikhs—have converged on the capital city of New Delhi for more than three weeks and regularly clashed with the police while protesting new agricultural laws that they say could destroy their already modest livelihoods.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.