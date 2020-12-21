Senate offers rendition of Christmas poem as Upper Chamber closes for the season

The House isn’t the only Chamber that closed its doors for the holidays with a little Christmas cheer. Before Independent Senator Yuen Pau Woo launched into verse, he offered apologies to the famous poem’s author, Clement Clarke Moore, for taking liberties with both the timeline and the language. “’Twas the week before Christmas,” Sen. Woo began. “When all through the House/Not an MP was sitting, not even a mouse./The bills had been sent to the Senate with care,/In hopes that Speaker George Furey was there.”