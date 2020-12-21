Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Renewables versus nuclear: it’s not a competition

December 21, 2020

Our goal in Canada, as set out in the IEA “Net Zero Emissions by 2050” plan is a laudable and very ambitious undertaking for the development of a safe, sustainable, clean-energy environment by 2050, but it will not be accomplished with a single technology. There is no technological panacea that in and of itself will provide for our ever-growing energy needs. The future of energy: its creation, distribution and use, is likely to look different, and perhaps much different, than it does today.

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

