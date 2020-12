'We have to take the Maverick Party seriously and we have to take the frustrations that Albertans feel seriously, but it is Conservative MPs who are standing up for the interests of Alberta,' says Tory MP Michael Cooper.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, pictured Sept. 18, 2020, in Ottawa after a meeting of Canada’s premiers to discus the federal government's support to provinces during the ongoing COIVD crisis. Political insiders say that Mr. Kenney's unpopularity in the province, combined with the Maverick Party fielding federal candidates in Alberta in the next election could affect the Conservatives in at least four ridings in Calgary and Edmonton, leaving room for the Liberals to potentially gain seats.