Two Liberal warhorses passed away recently

Without Alfonso Gagliano in Quebec and Ron Irwin in Ontario, Jean Chrétien’s almost unprecedented majority three-peat would never have happened.

Alfonso Gagliano, who died on Dec. 12, 2020, was a former public works minister under prime minister Jean Chrétien. Pictured outside the Gomery Inquiry in Ottawa on Feb. 1, 2005, he was also a backroom operator and the prime minister's Quebec lieutenant who got caught up in the Liberal government's sponsorship scandal.