Hard to know where to begin on Humphrey’s hit piece on Scott Taylor

As someone who has followed Scott Taylor’s career for decades, it’s hard to know where to begin in response to Lee Humphrey’s egregious hit piece on Mr. Taylor (“Taylor not the right man to critique CAF role in vaccine rollout,” The Hill Times, Dec 16). First, the factual inaccuracies: Mr. Taylor was never a corporal, served a three-year basic engagement, and never worked at the base newspaper, as Mr. Humphrey claims. In the 30-odd years since Mr. Taylor left the Army, he has compiled a remarkable record of achievements as a journalist, author, and war correspondent: has written eight books that have been translated into half a dozen languages; is a Quill Award winner; has logged two million air miles as an unembedded correspondent from some of the most dangerous war zones on earth; was the subject of a National Geographic film documenting his kidnapping, torture, and near-execution while reporting on the U.S. war in Iraq; has taught for the U.S. Naval Post-Graduate School; and has given numerous talks and media interviews around the country and internationally. And that’s a far from comprehensive list.