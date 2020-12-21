‘By far the most powerful hidden element of party discipline is the social pressure on MPs to toe the party line’: Alex Marland on his book Whipped

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured speaking at a Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa on Jan. 23, 2020. Asked why Canadian Parliamentarians so rarely stray from party boundaries, Alex Marland says a big reason that MPs toe the line is that they perceive too many negative consequences for breaking ranks. At a minimum, someone from the leader’s office or whip’s office is going to phone to ask what’s going on, and some caucus members will probably give you an earful.