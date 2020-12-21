‘By far the most powerful hidden element of party discipline is the social pressure on MPs to toe the party line’: Alex Marland on his book Whipped

Alex Marland has delivered another banger of a book. The award-winning author and Memorial University political science professor, who has carved out a niche as an expert in political communications, political marketing, election campaigning, and Canadian political parties, dishes up another delightful read in Whipped: Party Discipline in Canada, published by UBC Press. In it, he delves into the world of political party culture and delivers substance, historical background, detailed research, and intelligent, modern-day insights.
