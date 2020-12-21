Conservatives should campaign on electoral reform in next federal election, says B.C. letter writer

During the next federal election voters will have an opportunity to re-elect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ultra-socialist government that is proposing to spend about half-a-trillion dollars on COVID with little or no input from the people while he is busy telling us it’s none of our-business where and how all that money will be spent—or—they can elect a Conservative government with a new leader committed to governing using science-based research and public consultation.
