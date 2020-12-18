Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Trudeau offers assurances, urges vigilance, and announces 500,000 Pfizer shots in January

By Samantha Wright Allen      December 18, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised that CERB recipients who had received warning letters from the CRA but had acted in ‘good faith’ wouldn’t be penalized, and told them not to worry about repayments this year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Dec. 4, again held a media availability in front of his home at Rideau Cottage on Dec. 18, where he asked Canadians to be cautious as much of the country struggles under the second wave of COVID-19. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to strike a balance Friday between caution and reassurance as he spoke to Canadians heading into the holidays. He urged Canadians to remain mindful of their part in stamping out COVID-19’s spread with much of the country gripped by the second wave, and also promised 500,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in the new year. 

In the wide-ranging press conference from his home at Rideau Cottage, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) said come January, Canada will receive 125,000 more of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines every week. The government was projecting that 249,000 of the fragile doses, which must be held at minus 70 C, would arrive by year-end. Should Health Canada approve a second vaccine from U.S. biotech firm Moderna, Canada has an early agreement to get 168,000 of its doses before year-end. 

“Getting a vaccine in a week or a month won’t do any good if you catch COVID-19 today, that’s why we need to keep working to halt the spread,” said Mr. Trudeau, who struck a sombre tone throughout his address as infection numbers continue to rise.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said there have been 488,638 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 13,916 deaths. There are 76,310 active cases across the country, and the national average case count is now over 6,650 cases reported daily over the last seven days. With high rates of infection in many areas of the country, the number of people experiencing severe illness continues to rise, with 4,000 people on average in the hospital over the past week, including 650 in critical care, and 115 deaths reported each day.

With an eye towards the holidays, Mr. Trudeau said Canadians should focus on their health, and offered assurance to those who had received one of the 441,000 “educational letters” sent from the Canada Revenue Agency about repaying the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

People need to know we were serious when we said we’d be there for people. We didn’t deliver support to millions of Canadians who needed it just to claw it back at Christmas,” he said.

He acknowledged the anxiety caused by the CRA warnings and said the letters were for information only, and those who had made “good faith mistakes” and received extra payments for which they weren’t eligible wouldn’t be punished. In order to be eligible for the benefit, those who were self-employed in 2019 had to have made more than $5,000 in the 12 months before applying. Some media reported on Canadians who were asked to pay up to $14,000 by year-end, and many cases of people who weren’t eligible but had been confused by rules around gross versus net income, with the latter the requirement for eligibility. 

“I don’t want this to be an extra stressor on Christmas that is already not like others. Be reassured any good faith mistakes will not be penalized, will not be pursued,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We’re going to work with people over the coming weeks and months to ensure people get the support they need.”

The government has received more than a million dollars in repayments, he added, but he said the government is aware that everyone’s situation is different. He said the Canada Revenue Agency would be looking at the situations individually in the coming months. 

The year-end presser comes after a spate of one-on-ones between the prime minister and media outlets this week. In an interview with The Canadian Press Mr. Trudeau offered hopeful remarks about the fate of the two Canadians detained by China for more than two years. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig will spend their third Christmas behind bars, and while Mr. Trudeau reiterated hope for their release and offered stern words to China, he didn’t offer any new developments to reporters Friday. 

Michael Spavor, left, and Michael Kovrig, right, have been detained by Chinese authorities since December 2018. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he remains hopeful about their release. Photographs courtesy of Twitter and the International Crisis Group

He said Canada will exhaust all avenues to bring the two men home, but the government won’t endanger other Canadians or “flinch” in Canada’s defence of the rule of law.

“It is incredibly frustrating to me that the Chinese government continues to not understand that Canada is a country that respects the rule of law, and will continue to, that we are a country that rejects coercive diplomacy and arbitrary detention,” he said. 

“China’s approach is not improving its relations with any country around the world and is indeed harming its own interests.”

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

