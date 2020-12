VALS-DES-MONTS, QUE.—On Oct. 29, Judge Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court received Meng Wanzhou’s claim in which her lawyer called for her release. Holmes will be considering the submission which claims that certain evidence around the U.S. charge of alleged fraud was defective and that the process of her being taken into custody was unlawful. Meng will be able to submit additional evidence on the fraud issue.