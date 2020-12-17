LeBlanc appoints ex-Liberal staffer Primerano to independent Senate selection committee—says he was Doug Ford’s choice

Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc appointed a former Liberal chief of staff to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments earlier this month, but his office says Doug Ford’s government recommended the former Grit for the job.

Anthony Primerano was named to the Ontario Advisory Board for Senate appointments on Dec. 11. Murray Segal, a former Ontario deputy attorney general, was re-appointed to a fourth one-year term on the board the same day.

Mr. Primerano has worked as the director of government relations for the Labourers International Union of North America since 2009, according to his Linkedin page. He was hired “to improve the union’s position within all levels of government, address key regulatory and policy issues, and clarify the union’s messaging,” according to his profile on the Advisory Board website.

He previously worked as the chief of staff to Albina Guarnieri, who served as an associate defence minister, Veterans Affairs Minister, and minister of state in Paul Martin’s Liberal government. Mr. LeBlanc was serving as the Liberal government’s deputy whip at the time.

Mr. Primerano’s name was included on a list of candidates supplied by Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Ontario government, said Corinne Havard, a spokesperson for Mr. LeBlanc.

Craig Sumi, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Intergovernmental Affairs Ministry, confirmed that the province had been contacted by the federal government regarding the appointment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) government established the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments in 2016. The stated goal was to make the Senate less partisan, by having Senators recommended by an arm’s-length body of accomplished Canadians, and selected based on their personal achievements outside the realm of partisan politics.

“The Advisory Board will be an independent and non-partisan body whose mandate is to provide the Prime Minister with merit-based recommendations on Senate nominations,” said a January 2016 news release from then-Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef (Peterborough-Kawartha, Ont.) announcing the establishment of the board.

The board has spaces for two advisers for each province and territory, and three more who serve as federal members. The advisers for each province or territory work with the federal advisers to parse applications from Canadians who want to serve in the Senate, and recommend a short list of candidates to the Prime Minister’s Office, which is ultimately responsible for their appointment.

Advisory board members are paid a per diem of between $375 and $450 for their working time.

Advisory board members are appointed by the federal cabinet—in this case, Mr. LeBlanc, who also serves as Intergovernmental Affairs minister—but provincial governments are consulted on the selections.

“Independent Advisory Board members are selected based on a number of criteria, including their backgrounds and skills, as well as their ability to conduct work with objectivity and integrity and in a non-partisan manner,” Ms. Havard wrote in an emailed statement to The Hill Times.



The Hill Times was unable to reach Mr. Primerano for comment.

Two consultants for Ottawa’s Bluesky Strategy Group are registered to lobby on behalf of the Labourers International Union of North America, which is seeking government funding for skill training centres. Neither has reported any communications with public office holders in the last 12 months. Mr. Primerano is listed as the representative of the union, but not as a lobbyist in the registry.

There are currently 11 vacant seats in the Senate, including one for Ontario. Two sitting Ontario Senators, Progressive Senate Group Sen. Jim Munson and Conservative Sen. Thanh Hai Ngo, are scheduled to retire by Jan. 3, 2022.

