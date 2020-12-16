Time to create space for Black public servants to shine, says reader

As a former federal public servant who was part of the establishment of the first federal Visible Minority Committee at the headquarters of the Department of Canadian Heritage, I am very conscious of the Black civil servants who particularly feel systematically excluded from advancement and subjected to discrimination within the government. I’ve been retired for more than two decades, and it still does not surprise me that Black civil servants have now proposed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government to help resolve this serious issue.
