New research highlights anxiety, stress on MP, Senate staff during COVID-19

Work as a political staffer is never easy, and recent research by Carleton University professor Paul Wilson exploring the experience of staff during COVID-19 found that, despite much parliamentary work slowing down, the pandemic exacerbated the usual stresses, with a majority of staff working longer hours, fielding increased calls and requests from constituents, all while struggling with feelings of isolation.

“I wondered, in a situation like this—where basically the House of Commons is, not shut down, but it’s a lot slower, most MPs aren’t in Ottawa, you’re not working nearly the same as you did before—that maybe offices wouldn’t be doing very much, at least Hill offices, but they were significantly busy,” said Prof. Wilson, a former political staffer and now professor with Carleton’s political management master’s program.

The House of Commons and Senate both suspended regular sittings in mid-March, after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. The House proper sat for 14 days between mid-March and Sept. 23, when regular (albeit, hybrid virtual) sittings resumed, and the House Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic met 25 times in a hybrid format.

Thirteen of the House’s 27 standing committees met more than once during this period (nine didn’t meet at all, five only once), and, in turn,“the burden” of the challenge posed by committees meeting virtually was “not evenly distributed” among staff, notes Prof. Wilson. For those with MPs still busy with committee work, staffing them became “challenging without face-to-face contact.”

But with much parliamentary work on pause, many Hill staffers turned their focus to supporting their constituency colleagues, who were swamped by calls from Canadians looking for help getting home, or understanding and navigating the various government supports being announced.

To understand the experience of staff during COVID, Prof. Wilson conducted an online survey in July, getting 175 responses, 73 from MP Hill staff, 55 from MP constituency staff, and 47 from Senate staff. The survey did not include those who staff a cabinet minister’s office or the Prime Minister’s Office. He supplemented those findings with 10 staff interviews, and his resulting paper, “The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Canadian Parliamentary Political Staffers,” was published by The Parliamentary Review in November.

“Overall, staffers experienced an increase in their hours and anxiety as they struggled to respond to the increased requests for information and assistance from constituents, although this was more true for those employees in the offices of MPs than Senators,” he writes.

Prof. Wilson cites a quote from Liberal Whip Mark Holland (Ajax, Ont.), as reported in The Hill Times on March 25, suggesting that, at that point, the “vast majority” of staff were working from home as a result of the pandemic “unless there’s an absolute necessity.” But, as Prof. Wilson wrote, “each MP judges necessity for themselves,” and as he said in an interview with The Hill Times last week, based on his findings, “that probably turned out to be untrue.”

“Some [MPs] required their staff to continue working from the office; others permitted employees latitude to make their own decisions,” he wrote.

House rules leave it almost entirely up to individual Parliamentarians to decide how to run their offices—aside from NDP staff, who are unionized and subject to a collective agreement that dictates certain conditions, including working hours—and in turn, the experience of staff varied.

Through his survey, Prof. Wilson found 41 per cent of respondents said they “usually” worked from home since March, with 25 per cent “always” working from home, but 23 per cent said they “usually” (12 per cent) or “always” (11 per cent) worked from the office. Constituency office staff were more likely to go into the office always or usually (51 per cent combined), than Hill staff (13 per cent combined). Senate staff (88 per cent) were most likely to always or usually work from home.

Among those who went into the office, 31 per cent said they were required to do so, with constituency staff “significantly more likely” to say so.

Prof. Wilson said that finding surprised him: “There were some who were required to go in and who said they were not comfortable doing so and, yeah, that concerns me a little bit.”

Of staff who went into the office, 52 per cent said they were “somewhat anxious” about exposure to COVID but felt “that health precautions are usually adequate,” while 25 per cent said they were “completely comfortable working in the office” and saw “no risk.”

The “significant discrepancy” of experiences between offices didn’t surprise Prof. Wilson.

“Everyone who has ever worked on the Hill knows that there are some MPs who are noted for paying really poorly or for having really high turnover because of the way that they treat their staff,” he said. “I’ve been around since the 1990s and it was that way then, it’s that way now, so that hasn’t changed … it just gets intensified in a situation like this.”

While he doesn’t “think there’s an easy answer” to address this—saying he doesn’t think unionization is the route, as MPs need a higher degree of latitude to decide how to run their offices to support their individual needs—Prof. Wilson said he thinks “better training for MPs on some of these management aspects, making them aware of some best practices” would be a good idea, as would having caucuses monitor “HR a little bit more closely.”

For some staff, going into the office was necessitated by a lack of access to the technology needed to work from home—House-provided laptops and other devices—which, though the administration scrambled to ship out, in some cases took until “well into May” to arrive, he notes in the paper.

“I think there’s probably a lesson in that” for the House of Commons, said Prof. Wilson.

Nevertheless, he found 86 per cent agreed somewhat or strongly that they got the support needed from the House and Senate administrations to work from home.

For those working from home, 68 per cent agreed “somewhat” or “strongly” that they felt “isolated and out of touch with colleagues.” Prof. Wilson also noted concerns over “work-life balance” for staff working from home: “Numerous people mentioned the challenge of maintaining proper boundaries.”

A majority, or 70 per cent, of staff said their job changed with the pandemic, including nine per cent who said it was “totally different,” and 58 per cent said they were working more hours, either somewhat more (30 per cent) or a lot more (28 per cent). MP staff, both Hill (32 per cent) and constituency staff (39 per cent), were more likely to say they worked “a lot more” than Senate staff (13 per cent).

Casework typically dominates the work of MP constituency offices, with constituents turning to them for help navigating federal programs and processes—like EI claims, or visa and passport applications. That work skyrocketed with the pandemic, as constituents scrambled to understand the different public health advisories and emergency programs being announced federally, provincially, and municipally, at the same time as government agencies shifted their work online. In all, 62 per cent of respondents said they were contacted “somewhat more” or “much more” than before.

“More than a few staffers had harsh words for government agencies, Service Canada in particular,” noted Prof. Wilson. All Service Canada offices across Canada closed on March 26, with support only available by phone or online (before the second wave, offices had begun re-opening in July).

Prof. Wilson found many staff were frustrated by a lack of information about the various government programs and supports being announced. On top of that, many staff felt the stress and anxieties of constituents come across in their interactions.

“Normally, if you announced a program, that afternoon stuff went on the internet, you know, program eligibility and that sort of thing. Well, in this context, what people were saying was just you’d immediately get a deluge of calls [from constituents], so even if something was posted a couple of hours later, it was late,” he said.

‘The burnout looks different’

Doris Mah, a constituency assistant to NDP MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, B.C.), said staff “health and safety” was clearly prioritized, with that message made loud and clear not just by her boss, but by her union as well—something she said helped her to hear. (Being unionized, she said, also meant she worked the same number of hours).

As soon as the pandemic was declared, Ms. Mah said her office of three “packed up everything” and went home, only returning once a week to check the mailbox. At that time, the office only had one House-supplied laptop, and so Ms. Mah said she used her own laptop, while using her House-provided smartphone to access her secure email. Since then, two more House laptops have been shipped to the office.

Pre-pandemic, only one of the three staff was focused on constituent casework, with Ms. Mah, for example, focused on riding outreach. But with the pandemic, it became “all hands on deck doing casework.” She noted her riding has a large seniors population, and calls coming in were on everything from worries over the rising cost of toilet paper to people trying to navigate new emergency supports.

“A lot of constituents, they can’t distinguish the difference between municipal, provincial, and federal. If they have a worry, they’re just trying to think about, ‘who do I know the best?’ And because Peter has been around for 16 years, people know him right away,” she said.

Ms. Mah said since March, her office has “helped double the amount of people that we normally help in a year.”

Melissa Cotton, managing director of the Liberal research bureau (LRB), noted she talked to Prof. Wilson for his piece—which she called a “great step forward” in understanding and “demystifying” the world of political staff—and said, for her, “none” of his findings came as a surprise.

Ms. Cotton said she’s “mostly” been working from home during the pandemic, though “from time to time” she has to go into the office, an arrangement she’s “comfortable” with and “could somewhat choose, for the most part.”

The LRB was already in the business of organizing all-caucus ministerial briefings, but those increased to daily frequency with the pandemic, as noted in Prof. Wilson’s piece.

“Health at the time was doing—the ministry itself—was doing all-Parliamentarian calls, and those were immensely helpful, but we wanted to just get our own people together and let them ask the questions … it’s much more efficient when things are coming in so rapid fire to get everybody on at the same time,” explained Ms. Cotton.

In terms of support to staff, Ms. Cotton noted five days of training for Liberal staff are underway this week and last—including on mental health and fitness—and other “small shifts” have been made, like including “employee assistance program information in all of our email signatures.”

Ms. Cotton said she’s had conversations with staff “across offices” who felt overwhelmed and stressed by working conditions during the pandemic.

“The burnout looks different, to be honest, it’s not all work related,” she said. “Many people are not actually from Ottawa, and so some of the burnout that I’m seeing is not just specifically related to their work, it’s that they had to miss out on family events or they’ve not been able to go home and see their families.”

lryckewaert@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

A closer look at the numbers

70 per cent said their job changed with the pandemic: 61 per cent said “many things” about it changed, and nine per cent said it was “totally different.”

58 per cent said they’re working more: 30 per cent somewhat more, and 28 per cent a lot more.

66 per cent said they “usually” (41) or “always” (25) work from home since March.

23 per cent said they “usually” (12) or “always” (11) work from the office since March.

69 per cent of staff who went into the office said they chose to do so.

31 per cent of staff who went into the office said they were required to.

52 per cent who went into the office said they were “somewhat anxious” about exposure to COVID but “feel that health precautions are usually adequate.”

25 per cent said they felt “completely comfortable working in the office and see no risk.”

59 per cent agreed somewhat (32) or strongly (27) that they worked just as effectively from home.

42 per cent disagreed somewhat (28) or strongly (14) that they worked just as effectively at home.

86 per cent agreed somewhat (45) or strongly (41) that they got the support needed from the House or Senate administrations to work from home.

78 per cent agreed somewhat (34) or strongly (44) that they had the tools needed to properly work from home.

68 per cent agreed somewhat (47) or strongly (21) that they felt isolated and out of touch with colleagues while working from home.

62 per cent said the public contacted them either “much more than before” (48) or “somewhat more” (14).

79 per cent of MP staff helped constituents stuck in other countries frequently (44) or very frequently (35).

—Source: The Parliamentary Review, “The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Canadian Parliamentary Political Staffers“