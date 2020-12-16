Lynn Beyak’s presence in Senate ‘an insult to myself and other Indigenous peoples,’ says Sen. Sandra Lovelace Nicholas

The motion to expel Sen. Lynn Beyak from the Red Chamber has supporters in multiple Senate groups, but Sen. Pamela Wallin says they 'cannot simply banish people ... with whom we may fundamentally disagree.'
Independent Senator Marilou McPhedran, left, and Progressive Senator Sandra Lovelace Nicholas support a pending motion from Senator Mary Jane McCallum that calls for the expulsion of non-affiliated Senator Lynn Beyak, right, from the Red Chamber. CSG Senator Pamela Wallin, third from left, opposes it. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade, Aidan Chamandy, and file photograph; photograph courtesy of Sandra Lovelace Nicholas
A motion to expel Senator Lynn Beyak from the Red Chamber for publishing racist remarks on her Senate website and making racially insensitive comments has supporters in multiple Senate groups.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
‘Staffers experienced an increase in their hours and anxiety as they struggled to respond to the increased requests for information and assistance from constituents,’ writes Carleton's Paul Wilson in his recent paper.
Plaintiff Kathy Ann Samuel, who has worked within the department of public prosecutions as a legal assistant for the last 19 years, said she’s 'tired of being tired' and that 'change has to start from the top.'
Part of Michael Sabia's job as deputy minister of Finance will be 'how to reinvigorate the economy, which has to be done in decidedly non-traditional ways,' according to Queen's professor Don Drummond.
The first anniversary of the lockdowns in March will be a key date for the Liberals, a time when Canadians will evaluate how the government handled the pandemic, says pollsters Darrell Bricker and Frank Graves.