Opinion

COVID-19 document disclosure promise not kept

By Ken Rubin      December 16, 2020

Getting fuller, timely disclosures is an issue this government may or may not deal with, given this parliamentary intervention, but it should be one for debate and for the records.

Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart told the House Health Committee it will be ‘impossible’ to get them all of the ordered documents by the early December deadline. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Millions of pages of federal pandemic records the Trudeau government was ordered to hand over by the end of November or by the latest, Dec. 7, 2020, have not been produced.

Ken Rubin

Ken Rubin is an Ottawa-based investigative researcher and is reachable at kenrubin.ca.
