News

Bring back core funding for women’s groups, say MPs as new report warns sector at risk of ‘financial devastation’

By Samantha Wright Allen      December 16, 2020

Close to 40 per cent of women-serving agencies couldn’t access any of the emergency COVID-19 government funding, a new report suggests.

Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef, left, should advocate for the report's recommendations, say opposition critics, from left, Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen, and Green Party MP Elizabeth May. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Canada should return core funding to women’s groups, say MPs after a report warns the sector faces “financial devastation,” with organizations struggling to stay in operation under the weight of the pandemic’s gendered impact.

The report, released Tuesday, said a survey of women-serving agencies and equity-seeking organizations shows more than half of the sector has been forced to either reduce or cancel vital community services and programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Close to 40 per cent of these organizations couldn’t access any of the emergency COVID-19 government funding, according to the report, produced by YWCA Canada, Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women (CRIAW), Canadian Women’s Foundation, G(irls)20 and Oxfam Canada, and was based on 117 responses to an October 2020 online survey, 

NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen (London-Fanshawe, Ont.) said this finding reflects what MPs heard at the House Status of Women committee during its study this fall on how the pandemic is affecting women. 

“People were struggling, organizations were struggling before the pandemic and COVID really just highlighted how bad things had gotten,” said Ms. Mathyssen, noting many groups said they were underfunded before and relied on fundraising to fill gaps, but the pandemic has made fundraising impossible. 

The pressures faced by women’s groups are exacerbated by the disproportionate affect the pandemic has had on women, she said, widely described as a “she-cession.” Government numbers show women lost jobs at twice the rate of men early in the pandemic and the sectors commonly employing women have been slower to rebound, with women who have young children even slower to return to the workforce.

The report gives several recommendations the federal government can adopt to address the situation “head on”: provide an immediate secure, low-barrier, accessible fund during the pandemic that can be used by women-serving agencies to help cover essential operational costs; provide these organizations core funding to advance gender equity; set up better data gathering on the women’s sector’s challenges; and make sure organizations have full access to high-speed wifi and quality broadband at a fair cost, which they say is necessary for cash-strapped rural, remote, and northern communities left out of the existing services.

Green MP Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.), like Ms. Mathyssen, said she supports these changes. Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef (Peterborough-Kawartha, Ont.) should immediately respond to the report and go “to bat” to get the recommendations reflected in the budget, said Ms. May.

“Just do it,” she said. “Bringing back core funding would make a lot of sense and would immediately relieve the pressure.”

While women’s organizations should be a “high priority,” core funding is also needed for other charities doing valuable work, whether it’s those working on women’s or Indigenous rights, or to eliminate poverty and address the opioid crisis—all vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19, who Ms. May said are falling through the cracks.

“Women’s organizations and agencies that serve the interests of women are at crunch time and they need emergency help, but they’re not alone,” she said, adding the government “clearly” needs to do outreach to groups so find out why they can’t access emergency funding or to help them learn how.

The focus on project-based funding and grants in the sector has only created barriers, respondents suggested, with the pandemic further expanding the administrative duties, reporting, and planning that most organizations felt were already overly burdensome. And, the pandemic has made it difficult to deliver on those projects, putting future funding in jeopardy.

Women’s groups doing ‘crucial and lifesaving work,’ feds say

The government recognizes the “crucial and lifesaving work” of women’s organizations and has supported them, said Marie-Pier Baril, press secretary to Ms. Monsef. The government supports more than 500 women and equality-seeking organizations, 90 per cent of which receive multi-year funding, she added.

The pandemic has amplified existing inequalities, including for women and racialized communities, made evident in job-loss numbers, the reduction in hours worked, over-representation in frontline work, and the additional burden of unpaid care work at home, such as looking after children and providing care for sick relatives.

Bloc MP Andréanne Larouche says the economic recovery has to have a feminist approach. Photograph courtesy of the House of Commons

“We must not let the legacy of the pandemic be one of rolling back the clock on women’s participation in the workforce, nor one of backtracking on the social and political gains women and allies have fought so hard to secure,” she said by email.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu (Sarnia-Lambton, Ont.) said getting money to agencies is an “essential” first step. One-quarter of the survey respondents felt the same, naming unrestricted funding support as “critical” during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to ensure their sustainability.

Ms. Gladu said the situation is “dire” for many women and the fact that 40 per cent of women’s groups are reporting they couldn’t get access to COVID emergency funding is a “failure,” especially when the Liberal government has repeatedly said it’s aware of the pandemic’s disproportionate impacts on women. 

“It’s a failure on the part of this government that always claimed to be a feminist government [and] was aware of the problem, but has really not been able to address it,” said Ms. Gladu, who sits on the Status of Women Committee.

In October, Ms. Monsef announced $50-million to organizations that offer services to people experiencing gender-based violence, of which $30-million was earmarked for groups facing increased demand in their services amid COVID-19, and $10-million for women’s shelters and sexual assault centres.

Bloc Québécois MP Andréanne Larouche said in an emailed French statement that the situation faced by women’s groups is worrying and a direct impact of the decrease in funding for the health and social services sector. 

Because women are more affected by the pandemic, the economic recovery will have to be feminist, said Ms. Larouche (Shefford, Que.), her party’s critic for gender equality, calling for more support to lift women out of the cycle of violence and poverty by giving money to the provinces as the ones who best know the needs on the ground.

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
