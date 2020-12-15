Canada reaches second agreement for early vaccines, could bring total doses to 417,000 by year-end

Canada will ramp up its coronavirus vaccine rollout next week with an expected 200,000 Pfizer doses set to arrive, while approval of a second vaccine—from U.S. biotech firm Moderna—could come also as early as next week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Canada has reached a second agreement for early doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, this one with Moderna, to change the contract to receive up to 168,000 doses before the end of December, pending Health Canada approval, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) announced during the late morning presser.

That’s only a portion of the 40 million doses the agreement covers and deliveries could begin within 48 hours of regulatory approval. Mr. Trudeau suggested Health Canada’s approval might also come next week, and said work is already underway to prepare the territories for the more durable doses in the coming weeks.

That puts Canada’s total COVID-19 vaccines at 417,000 by year-end, up from the 249,000 committed by Pfizer to come this month. With the 30,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines slated to arrive this week starting Dec. 13, next week’s delivery of 200,000 would put it close to its full December commitment.

“Things are well underway,” said Mr. Trudeau, noting the number of distribution locations to accept Pfizer next week has quadrupled to 70 from the 14 available this week. “If this [Moderna] approval is provided we are well-positioned to receive hundreds of thousands [of vaccines] before the end of December.”

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Supriya Sharma told The Canadian Press this week that things “look positive,” but the company still needs to submit some manufacturing documents before the decision can be made. Because these doses don’t have the similar sub-zero storage requirements to Pfizer’s, which must be kept at minus 70 C, the three territories have asked to only receive Moderna’s product. Mr. Trudeau said it’s the better option to ship over long distances and to remote areas, including to Indigenous communities.

“We’re working to ensure logistics planning are ready when vaccines are available and have already shipped medical-grade freezers [North],” Mr. Trudeau said. “As soon as we get the green light, we’ll be ready to go.”

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, Ont.) said Canada is prepared for this next stage.

“We are all ramping up. The companies are ramping up their production and at the same time we are ensuring logistics systems are in place,” said Ms. Anand, who in an update the day before low-balled the next Pfizer delivery, saying she didn’t have details but it would likely be an amount similar to this week’s 30,000 shots.

Unlike Pfizer, which ships the delicate vaccines to the distribution sites, Canada is responsible for the shipment of Moderna vaccines into the country. Officials said dry-runs are happening this week, mailing test boxes to the various distribution sites that can expect to see doses once the vaccine is approved. These would be the first vaccines delivered through the contract awarded to FedEx Express Canada and Innomar Strategies Inc.

The number of people experiencing severe illness continues to increase, with an average over the last seven days of 3,020 being treated in hospitals, including 600 in critical care, and an average of more than 110 deaths each day, said Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam in her report. Canada has more than 75,842 active cases, with almost 1,400 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing the average daily case count to over 6,540 for the past week. Canada has seen more than 468,862 cases of COVID-19, including 13,553 deaths.

Dr. Tam said the pace from vaccine approval on Dec. 9, to delivery Dec. 13, to rollout makes it “evident” that “the ground has been well prepared for the next chapter” of Canada’s pandemic response, calling the first day of vaccines one of “hope and excitement.”

Mr. Trudeau struck a similar positive tone, reiterating the government’s message that Canada’s early agreements with seven vaccine producers has positioned the country front of the line.

Canada’s “solid plan for vaccine rollout is why we have an agreement for early doses,” he said. Canada originally didn’t have any vaccine shipments planned in December, said Ms. Anand, who rejected that meant Canada is behind the ball getting its citizens immunized and said officials have been “aggressively” negotiating with suppliers to get earlier commitments.

Canada’s expected six million doses by the end of March puts the per cent of population expecting early immunizations behind the United States, which has an expected three million doses in early shipments this week, and has said it hopes to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December, according to The Associated Press. Just under six million doses of Moderna’s vaccine should be shipped once approval comes from the Food and Drug Administration, CNBC reported.

“We’re working with a number of complicated variables,” said Ms. Anand, who said the government has worked hard to ensure vaccines arrive “in a very expeditious manner with systems put in place.”

Asked if it costs more to get vaccines early, Ms. Anand didn’t directly answer, but suggested it does, noting Canada will pay “fair market value.”

“There is a continued negotiation about the deliveries of these vaccines and the terms of the deliveries and as we push for earlier deliveries for Canadians … during this crucial time, we are paying fair market value of these vaccines,” she said.

Of the projected six million shots arriving by March, four million are from Pfizer, which takes two doses 21 days apart, and two million from Moderna, which has much friendlier storage requirements and is the only vaccine headed to the territories. The doses are distributed on a per capita basis, but Dr. Tam’s deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo suggested much of the early Moderna arrivals will be headed north. Given the challenges of northern delivery, he noted it doesn’t make sense for them to receive their portion in many small shipments, and it’s “better to give it all at once.”

