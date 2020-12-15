Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

Canada reaches second agreement for early vaccines, could bring total doses to 417,000 by year-end

By Samantha Wright Allen      December 15, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said once Moderna’s vaccine gets Health Canada approval, deliveries could begin within 48 hours—with up to 168,000 this month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with reporters Tuesday morning after a visit to the Ottawa Hospital, where he thanked frontline workers. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

Canada will ramp up its coronavirus vaccine rollout next week with an expected 200,000 Pfizer doses set to arrive, while approval of a second vaccine—from U.S. biotech firm Moderna—could come also as early as next week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday. 

Canada has reached a second agreement for early doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, this one with Moderna, to change the contract to receive up to 168,000 doses before the end of December, pending Health Canada approval, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) announced during the late morning presser.

That’s only a portion of the 40 million doses the agreement covers and deliveries could begin within 48 hours of regulatory approval. Mr. Trudeau suggested Health Canada’s approval might also come next week, and said work is already underway to prepare the territories for the more durable doses in the coming weeks.

That puts Canada’s total COVID-19 vaccines at 417,000 by year-end, up from the 249,000 committed by Pfizer to come this month. With the 30,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines slated to arrive this week starting Dec. 13, next week’s delivery of 200,000 would put it close to its full December commitment. 

“Things are well underway,” said Mr. Trudeau, noting the number of distribution locations to accept Pfizer next week has quadrupled to 70 from the 14 available this week. “If this [Moderna] approval is provided we are well-positioned to receive hundreds of thousands [of vaccines] before the end of December.”

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Supriya Sharma told The Canadian Press this week that things “look positive,” but the company still needs to submit some manufacturing documents before the decision can be made. Because these doses don’t have the similar sub-zero storage requirements to Pfizer’s, which must be kept at minus 70 C, the three territories have asked to only receive Moderna’s product. Mr. Trudeau said it’s the better option to ship over long distances and to remote areas, including to Indigenous communities. 

“We’re working to ensure logistics planning are ready when vaccines are available and have already shipped medical-grade freezers [North],” Mr. Trudeau said. “As soon as we get the green light, we’ll be ready to go.”

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, Ont.) said Canada is prepared for this next stage.

“We are all ramping up. The companies are ramping up their production and at the same time we are ensuring logistics systems are in place,” said Ms. Anand, who in an update the day before low-balled the next Pfizer delivery, saying she didn’t have details but it would likely be an amount similar to this week’s 30,000 shots. 

Unlike Pfizer, which ships the delicate vaccines to the distribution sites, Canada is responsible for the shipment of Moderna vaccines into the country. Officials said dry-runs are happening this week, mailing test boxes to the various distribution sites that can expect to see doses once the vaccine is approved. These would be the first vaccines delivered through the contract awarded to FedEx Express Canada and Innomar Strategies Inc.

The number of people experiencing severe illness continues to increase, with an average over the last seven days of 3,020 being treated in hospitals, including 600 in critical care, and an average of more than 110 deaths each day, said Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam in her report. Canada has more than 75,842 active cases, with almost 1,400 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing the average daily case count to over 6,540 for the past week. Canada has seen more than 468,862 cases of COVID-19, including 13,553 deaths.

In her daily COVID-19 numbers update, Chief Medical officer of Health Theresa Tam says the number of people experience severe illness continues to increase. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Dr. Tam said the pace from vaccine approval on Dec. 9, to delivery Dec. 13, to rollout makes it “evident” that “the ground has been well prepared for the next chapter” of Canada’s pandemic response, calling the first day of vaccines one of “hope and excitement.”

Mr. Trudeau struck a similar positive tone, reiterating the government’s message that Canada’s early agreements with seven vaccine producers has positioned the country front of the line.

Canada’s “solid plan for vaccine rollout is why we have an agreement for early doses,” he said. Canada originally didn’t have any vaccine shipments planned in December, said Ms. Anand, who rejected that meant Canada is behind the ball getting its citizens immunized and said officials have been “aggressively” negotiating with suppliers to get earlier commitments. 

Canada’s expected six million doses by the end of March puts the per cent of population expecting early immunizations behind the United States, which has an expected three million doses in early shipments this week, and has said it hopes to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December, according to The Associated Press. Just under six million doses of Moderna’s vaccine should be shipped once approval comes from the Food and Drug Administration, CNBC reported.

“We’re working with a number of complicated variables,” said Ms. Anand, who said the government has worked hard to ensure vaccines arrive “in a very expeditious manner with systems put in place.”

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is ‘ramping’ up its vaccine rollout. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Asked if it costs more to get vaccines early, Ms. Anand didn’t directly answer, but suggested it does, noting Canada will pay “fair market value.”

“There is a continued negotiation about the deliveries of these vaccines and the terms of the deliveries and as we push for earlier deliveries for Canadians … during this crucial time, we are paying fair market value of these vaccines,” she said.

Of the projected six million shots arriving by March, four million are from Pfizer, which takes two doses 21 days apart, and two million from Moderna, which has much friendlier storage requirements and is the only vaccine headed to the territories. The doses are distributed on a per capita basis, but Dr. Tam’s deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo suggested much of the early Moderna arrivals will be headed north. Given the challenges of northern delivery, he noted it doesn’t make sense for them to receive their portion in many small shipments, and it’s “better to give it all at once.”

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Liberal ‘Just Transition’ bill should come before next budget, say union reps

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is committed to a mandate that includes support for workers, says his spokesperson.

Black public servants’ lawsuit will force public service ‘to look deeply inside its structure,’ says former senator who’s fought for diversity in the PS for decades  

News|By Mike Lapointe
Plaintiff Kathy Ann Samuel, who has worked within the department of public prosecutions as a legal assistant for the last 19 years, said she’s 'tired of being tired' and that 'change has to start from the top.'

‘All policy roads will travel through the budget’: new Finance DM Sabia tasked with Canada’s long-term growth agenda

News|By Mike Lapointe
Part of Michael Sabia's job as deputy minister of Finance will be 'how to reinvigorate the economy, which has to be done in decidedly non-traditional ways,' according to Queen's professor Don Drummond.

Next election a referendum on Trudeau’s handling of COVID-19, and which party has ‘most compelling blueprint for the future,’ say political players

News|By Abbas Rana
The first anniversary of the lockdowns in March will be a key date for the Liberals, a time when Canadians will evaluate how the government handled the pandemic, says pollsters Darrell Bricker and Frank Graves.

House law clerk to file report with committee on documents tied to probe of feds’ handling of pandemic

News|By Abbas Rana
The documents requested cover a host of issues tied to the pandemic, including deliberations on the vaccine development and approval process and the decision to seal the borders and to limit travel.

With most MPs grounded in constituencies, House posts $9.3-million dip in second quarter

News
The House had to spend about $1.5-million to move House proceedings and committees online.

Opposition demands to see government’s plan for implementation of new Canada-U.K. trade bill

News|By Neil Moss
A House Committee for International Trade report called for the government to release its plan on ratifying the new deal or have a ;detailed articulation' of how it will support Canadian exporters who trade with the U.K.

Francophone MPs ‘feel some discrimination’ over translation issues, says Bloc Whip

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Since hybrid committee meetings began on Sept. 23, 86 per cent of witness interventions have been in English, with 14 per cent in French, according to the House administration’s findings.

Addressing high rates of assault in the North ‘daunting’ as Senators press feds to support shelters, address housing gaps

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
If anything, the violence is probably underreported in the North, said Rebecca Kudloo, president of the Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions