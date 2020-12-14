Transition will lead us to a sustainable future, barriers do not lead anywhere: Robinson

The argument about our energy future currently seems to be somewhat circular and yet there are some clear indications of a desire for change—a transition to a low-carbon or no-carbon energy system. In a systems context, we might consider the role of subsidies and how that role could be shifted to facilitate a transition. Loss of employment as a result of transition is an obvious concern and yet we see adaptive innovation and a move for change from within the current energy sector. Clearly, the problems are considerable, along with continued resistance from some individuals, industries, and government sectors. The concept of and rationale for this transition is amazingly simple. There seems to be a disconnect between the rationale for transition, trends that are occurring now and those who actively resist change. It will be the transition that will lead us to a sustainable future. Barriers do not lead anywhere.