‘We’re bringing people through with no funding, and it’s killing us,’ says Manuela Joannou, an ER doc and the founder of a treatment program for military personnel, veterans, and first responders.

Project Trauma Support participants, pictured on the facility grounds near Perth, Ontario, in September of 2019. The program brings together veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD and takes them through a series of exercises together, many of them outdoors, to help build trust and come to terms with what some call their 'moral injury.'