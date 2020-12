Bill C-7, if passed, will expand access to MAID to Canadians with an irremediable condition and who are suffering intolerably, but whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable.

Justice Minister David Lametti is the minister responsible for the legislation. Without Bill C-7's passage, there will be those with access to their constitutional right to MAID, and there will be those who will be denied this same right. We strongly urge parliamentarians to vote yes to Bill C-7 and build in equity to Canada’s MAID law, writes Helen Long.