Trudeau pulls a huge rabbit out of his hat

By procuring almost one-quarter million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the government will be able to start distribution immediately so that frontline workers and the vulnerable elderly will get protection. And once the procurement deal was announced, Health Canada moved quickly to approve the vaccine.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Dec. 7, 2020, crossing Wellington Street in Ottawa on his way to the Sir John A. Macdonald Building to hold a presser. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pulled a huge rabbit out of his hat last week.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Part of Michael Sabia's job as deputy minister of Finance will be 'how to reinvigorate the economy, which has to be done in decidedly non-traditional ways,' according to Queen's professor Don Drummond.
Plaintiff Kathy Ann Samuel, who has worked within the department of public prosecutions as a legal assistant for the last 19 years, said she’s 'tired of being tired' and that 'change has to start from the top.'
A House Committee for International Trade report called for the government to release its plan on ratifying the new deal or have a ;detailed articulation' of how it will support Canadian exporters who trade with the U.K.