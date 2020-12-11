Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
News

House law clerk to file report with committee on documents tied to probe of feds’ handling of pandemic

By Abbas Rana      December 11, 2020

The documents requested cover a host of issues tied to the pandemic, including deliberations on the vaccine development and approval process, procurement of personal protective equipment, rapid testing, and the decision to seal the borders and impose travel restrictions.

House Law Clerk Philippe Dufresne, pictured, is responsible for vetting the documents and ensuring they don't disclose information that could violate privacy laws. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

The House law clerk is expected to file a report to the Health Committee on Friday afternoon about the documents received from the government in response to the opposition’s push to initiate a probe into its handling of the pandemic.

“The Law Clerk is preparing a report for the committee that is expected to meet on Friday at 1:00 p.m.” said Heather Bradley, director of communications for the House Speaker’s office, in an email to The Hill Times.

On Oct. 26, opposition MPs voted 176-152 in favour of a Conservative motion calling for the disclosure of documents related to the Trudeau government’s response to the pandemic, in a bid to launch a probe at the Health Committee. The Bloc Québécois, NDP, and Greens sided with the Conservatives in backing Michelle Rempel Garner’s (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.) motion.

Before the documents can be released to the committee, Ms. Bradley said, House law clerk Philippe Dufresne “has to vet” them “and ensure they are all available in both languages before they can be provided to the Speaker for tabling in the House.”

The documents requested cover a host of issues tied to the pandemic, including deliberations on the vaccine development and approval process, procurement of personal protective equipment, rapid testing, and the decision to seal the borders and impose travel restrictions. The motion initially said the government had until Nov. 30  to turn those documents over, but was later given a one-week extension.

Because of the sensitivity of the documents demanded, the law clerk was also responsible for ensuring they don’t disclose any personal information and aren’t in violation of privacy laws and cabinet confidentiality.

Ms. Bradley did not say how many pages of documents Mr. Dufresne had received, or when exactly the law clerk will table the documents in the House. The House is adjourning Friday for the Christmas break and is scheduled to return on Jan. 25. Ms. Bradley said once the House adjourns, the documents can be tabled either on Dec. 16 or Jan. 20. Those two dates were designated as days for when documents can be tabled while the House is adjourned, according to the parliamentary calendar.

Before the motion was passed, a number of senior Liberals, including Procurement Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, Ont.) expressed concerns about the scope of disclosure demanded, arguing that if the motion passed, it could negatively affect the government’s position on contract negotiations around the purchase of vaccines and other pandemic-related supplies. She said that the motion would compel the government to publicly share “sensitive information” which could dampen the interest of contractors to work with the federal government. In response, Ms. Rempel Garner said the Liberals’ assertions were exaggerated and amounted to fear-mongering.

“It is the job of Parliament to ask these questions. We need to understand where we’re going,” Ms. Rempel Garner told reporters on Oct. 26, before the vote in the House. The motion, she added, will provide “some certainty on how we’re moving forward with the pandemic.”

The Hill Times

Abbas Rana

Abbas Rana is the assistant deputy editor of The Hill Times.
- arana@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Opposition demands to see government’s plan for implementation of new Canada-U.K. trade bill

News|By Neil Moss
A House Committee for International Trade report called for the government to release its plan on ratifying the new deal or have a ;detailed articulation' of how it will support Canadian exporters who trade with the U.K.

With most MPs grounded in constituencies, House posts $9.3-million dip in second quarter

News 10:30 AM ET
The House had to spend about $1.5-million to move House proceedings and committees online.

Addressing high rates of assault in the North ‘daunting’ as Senators press feds to support shelters, address housing gaps

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
If anything, the violence is probably underreported in the North, said Rebecca Kudloo, president of the Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.

Francophone MPs ‘feel some discrimination’ over translation issues, says Bloc Whip

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Since hybrid committee meetings began on Sept. 23, 86 per cent of witness interventions have been in English, with 14 per cent in French, according to the House administration’s findings.

‘It’s not about us’: Senator presses colleagues to ‘lead by example’ and make masks mandatory in the Chamber, committees

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Though the motion is unlikely to pass quickly, ISG Senator Pat Duncan says the ‘urgency’ of the situation warrants debate.

First ministers’ meeting likely to hit on health transfers, vaccine rollout

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The first ministers' meeting will take place just day after Health Canada gave regulatory approval to Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, setting the stage for vaccinations to start as early as the middle of next week.

Black civil servants’ $900-million proposed class action lawsuit against feds a ‘logical, natural’ next step, says NDP MP Green

News|By Mike Lapointe
'Racism is expensive. Racism costs people who face it, and in a just world, it ought to cost the people who perpetrate it,' says NDP MP Matthew Green.

AFN Chief Bellegarde says ‘tremendous strides’ made, but pandemic carries risk of unwinding progress

News|By Beatrice Paez
There's 'no higher priority' than to see the UNDRIP bill receive royal assent, says AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

BOIE approves multiple plans for Centre Block’s renovation, including new glass enclosures

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Multiple recommendations approved by the BOIE involve covering over open courtyard-like spaces in Centre Block, a step PSPC says is ‘essential’ to its plans to make the building carbon neutral.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions