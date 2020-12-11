House law clerk to file report with committee on documents tied to probe of feds’ handling of pandemic

The House law clerk is expected to file a report to the Health Committee on Friday afternoon about the documents received from the government in response to the opposition’s push to initiate a probe into its handling of the pandemic.

“The Law Clerk is preparing a report for the committee that is expected to meet on Friday at 1:00 p.m.” said Heather Bradley, director of communications for the House Speaker’s office, in an email to The Hill Times.

On Oct. 26, opposition MPs voted 176-152 in favour of a Conservative motion calling for the disclosure of documents related to the Trudeau government’s response to the pandemic, in a bid to launch a probe at the Health Committee. The Bloc Québécois, NDP, and Greens sided with the Conservatives in backing Michelle Rempel Garner’s (Calgary Nose Hill, Alta.) motion.

Before the documents can be released to the committee, Ms. Bradley said, House law clerk Philippe Dufresne “has to vet” them “and ensure they are all available in both languages before they can be provided to the Speaker for tabling in the House.”

The documents requested cover a host of issues tied to the pandemic, including deliberations on the vaccine development and approval process, procurement of personal protective equipment, rapid testing, and the decision to seal the borders and impose travel restrictions. The motion initially said the government had until Nov. 30 to turn those documents over, but was later given a one-week extension.

Because of the sensitivity of the documents demanded, the law clerk was also responsible for ensuring they don’t disclose any personal information and aren’t in violation of privacy laws and cabinet confidentiality.

Ms. Bradley did not say how many pages of documents Mr. Dufresne had received, or when exactly the law clerk will table the documents in the House. The House is adjourning Friday for the Christmas break and is scheduled to return on Jan. 25. Ms. Bradley said once the House adjourns, the documents can be tabled either on Dec. 16 or Jan. 20. Those two dates were designated as days for when documents can be tabled while the House is adjourned, according to the parliamentary calendar.

Before the motion was passed, a number of senior Liberals, including Procurement Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, Ont.) expressed concerns about the scope of disclosure demanded, arguing that if the motion passed, it could negatively affect the government’s position on contract negotiations around the purchase of vaccines and other pandemic-related supplies. She said that the motion would compel the government to publicly share “sensitive information” which could dampen the interest of contractors to work with the federal government. In response, Ms. Rempel Garner said the Liberals’ assertions were exaggerated and amounted to fear-mongering.

“It is the job of Parliament to ask these questions. We need to understand where we’re going,” Ms. Rempel Garner told reporters on Oct. 26, before the vote in the House. The motion, she added, will provide “some certainty on how we’re moving forward with the pandemic.”

The Hill Times