The EU: Germany is the reason…

Boris Johnson's dithering over whether to cave in to the European Union’s terms for a post-Brexit free trade deal. Most people reckon it’s his last face-saving show of defiance before he surrenders to the bitter truth that Brexit with no deal would be brutal for Britain. But he might jump the other way.
In Brussels, the English-speaking journalists are all speculating about which way British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured Jan. 31, 2020, inside No. 10 Downing St., at 11 p.m. the moment the U.K. left the EU., will jump.
Photograph courtesy of Andrew Parsons/No. 10 Downing Street
LONDON, U.K.—In Brussels, the English-speaking journalists are all speculating about which way British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will jump.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The first ministers' meeting will take place just day after Health Canada gave regulatory approval to Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, setting the stage for vaccinations to start as early as the middle of next week.