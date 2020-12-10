Canada failing to take Havana syndrome and its effects seriously

The government has gone so far as to thwart our efforts to gain information through the access to information and privacy acts. Yet, we waived our privacy rights to openly share our medical information.
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, pictured, is Canada's top diplomat. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
We are a group of Canadian diplomats, spouses, and children who all were afflicted with the mysterious “Havana syndrome” while posted at the Canadian embassy in Cuba.
The first ministers' meeting will take place just day after Health Canada gave regulatory approval to Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, setting the stage for vaccinations to start as early as the middle of next week.