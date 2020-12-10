Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Global

Canada failing to take Havana syndrome and its effects seriously

The government has gone so far as to thwart our efforts to gain information through the access to information and privacy acts. Yet, we waived our privacy rights to openly share our medical information.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, pictured, is Canada's top diplomat. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

We are a group of Canadian diplomats, spouses, and children who all were afflicted with the mysterious “Havana syndrome” while posted at the Canadian embassy in Cuba.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

With most MPs grounded in constituencies, House posts $9.3-million dip in second quarter

News
The House had to spend about $1.5-million to move House proceedings and committees online.

Addressing high rates of assault in the North ‘daunting’ as Senators press feds to support shelters, address housing gaps

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
If anything, the violence is probably underreported in the North, said Rebecca Kudloo, president of the Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada.

Francophone MPs ‘feel some discrimination’ over translation issues, says Bloc Whip

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Since hybrid committee meetings began on Sept. 23, 86 per cent of witness interventions have been in English, with 14 per cent in French, according to the House administration’s findings.

‘It’s not about us’: Senator presses colleagues to ‘lead by example’ and make masks mandatory in the Chamber, committees

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Though the motion is unlikely to pass quickly, ISG Senator Pat Duncan says the ‘urgency’ of the situation warrants debate.

First ministers’ meeting likely to hit on health transfers, vaccine rollout

News|By Aidan Chamandy
The first ministers' meeting will take place just day after Health Canada gave regulatory approval to Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine, setting the stage for vaccinations to start as early as the middle of next week.

Black civil servants’ $900-million proposed class action lawsuit against feds a ‘logical, natural’ next step, says NDP MP Green

News|By Mike Lapointe
'Racism is expensive. Racism costs people who face it, and in a just world, it ought to cost the people who perpetrate it,' says NDP MP Matthew Green.

AFN Chief Bellegarde says ‘tremendous strides’ made, but pandemic carries risk of unwinding progress

News|By Beatrice Paez
There's 'no higher priority' than to see the UNDRIP bill receive royal assent, says AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

BOIE approves multiple plans for Centre Block’s renovation, including new glass enclosures

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Multiple recommendations approved by the BOIE involve covering over open courtyard-like spaces in Centre Block, a step PSPC says is ‘essential’ to its plans to make the building carbon neutral.

Feds’ mid-year revenue fell by nearly 22 per cent during pandemic

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The government is expecting to earn almost $60-billion less this year than it did last, as it continues to spend billions in borrowed money to keep the economy afloat.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions