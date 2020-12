Why has there been no guidance from Ottawa—let alone a policy framework—setting out Canada’s national security objectives in dealing with China?

In our relations with China, Canada is fortunate in having an admirable reservoir of expertise. It begs the question as to why Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has not brought these experts together as a brain trust to provide outside advice on China’s security challenges, independent from Global Affairs and other policy bureaucrats, writes Lawrence L. Herman.