Pre-pandemic, the climate crisis was already critical. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had released its landmark report, the United Nations had declared 2020 a “Nature Super Year,” and a record number of communities across Canada declared climate states of emergencies.

Going forward, we need to protect spaces, elevate understanding of their value, consider natural environments in mitigation and infrastructure, and expand natural climate solutions to increase their contribution to the climate challenges Canada faces, writes Roger Francis.

If we are to meet our emission reduction goal of 30 per cent by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050, we need to leverage nature as an ally.

Politics This Morning Get the latest news from The Hill Times