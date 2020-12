Many countries have promised to become carbon neutral by 2050. In the Paris climate agreement, Canada committed to a 30 per cent carbon dioxide reduction by 2030, and recently proposed draft legislation to reach zero carbon by 2050.

Cities are the locus of innovation and productivity and are growing well organized in the push for sustainable development, writes Ursula Eicker.

To transform cities towards zero carbon we need pilot projects to demonstrate viable technical and social innovations that can be implemented at the city scale.

