Resource sector making progress on reconciliation

The resource sector is moving hand in hand with Indigenous peoples in Canada and the outcomes will be theirs to own together—literally.

A high voltage transmission line completed in 2019 from Wabamun to Fort McMurray, Alta., was completed with 20 First Nations across the route approving the project. Today, a consortium of seven First Nations now owns 40 per cent of the project.

The Truth and Reconciliations Commission's Call to Action 92 implored the private sector to bring reconciliation into policy and operational frameworks, which the resource sector has been acting on.

