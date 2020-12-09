Political opposition growing to new nuclear reactors

The nuclear industry and Liberals have not only been laying the groundwork for government funding. It appears they have been ensuring that the framework for nuclear energy in Canada gets even more accommodating.
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan has been hyping so-called next-generation reactors for months, portraying the industry as a future utopia. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Many Canadians are anxious to see what our energy future will be. Politically, it’s a question that stirs passions from Alberta’s oil patch to Ontario’s cancelled wind farms.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
It's in the best interest of the Bloc and NDP not to defeat the Liberals, but to score some wins for their respective party bases by working with the governing party, says Innovative Research pollster Greg Lyle.