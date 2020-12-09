New press secretaries for ministers Garneau, Fortier

Plus, Daniele Medlej has joined Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office as a senior communications adviser.
Transport Minsiter Marc Garneau, pictured on March 16, and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier, pictured on Oct. 20, both recently welcomed new press secretaries to their ministerial teams. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Transport Minister Marc Garneau has a new press secretary on his team, following Livia Belcea’s recent exit to work for the National Arts Centre.
It's in the best interest of the Bloc and NDP not to defeat the Liberals, but to score some wins for their respective party bases by working with the governing party, says Innovative Research pollster Greg Lyle.
The government recently released a target of 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021 as part of Canada’s economic recovery following a year that saw dramatically reduced numbers of newcomers in the midst of the pandemic.