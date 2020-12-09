New press secretaries for ministers Garneau, Fortier

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has a new press secretary on his team, following Livia Belcea ’s recent exit to work for the National Arts Centre.

Transport Minsiter Marc Garneau, pictured on March 16, and Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier, pictured on Oct. 20, both recently welcomed new press secretaries to their ministerial teams.

Plus, Daniele Medlej has joined Families, Children, and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office as a senior communications adviser.

