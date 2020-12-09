It’s not too late to make Canada a world biodiversity champion with conservation finance

If you believe COVID-19 was a costly calamity and climate change a global disaster, just wait for the biodiversity crisis set to be in full motion 10 to 15 years from now. We are actually entering the sixth period of mass extinction since the Earth was formed. Between 1970 and 2016, more than 68 per cent of the mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish on earth disappeared and more than 85 per cent of wetlands were lost. More than 10,000 species become extinct each year, a rate that is estimated to be between 1,000 and 10,000 times higher than the natural extinction rate. The biodiversity loss puts the survival of the planet and its inhabitants at risk. Healthy ecosystems are more likely to survive disasters, and greater species diversity tends to ensure sustainability for all life forms—humans and animals alike.