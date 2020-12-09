Is the time right for nuclear energy?

Right now, there is both a problem and an opportunity that nuclear energy—particularly in the form of small modular reactors—may be ready to step in and fill.

The federal government produced an SMR roadmap in 2018, which Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, pictured at the Canadian Nuclear Association's annual conference in Ottawa on Feb. 27, 2020, has committed to implementing.

There are no easy answers. But we have also reached the time when we must decide how to manage the trade-offs among all our imperfect energy sources.

