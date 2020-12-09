Is the time right for nuclear energy?

There are no easy answers. But we have also reached the time when we must decide how to manage the trade-offs among all our imperfect energy sources.
The federal government produced an SMR roadmap in 2018, which Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, pictured at the Canadian Nuclear Association's annual conference in Ottawa on Feb. 27, 2020, has committed to implementing. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Right now, there is both a problem and an opportunity that nuclear energy—particularly in the form of small modular reactors—may be ready to step in and fill.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
It's in the best interest of the Bloc and NDP not to defeat the Liberals, but to score some wins for their respective party bases by working with the governing party, says Innovative Research pollster Greg Lyle.
The government recently released a target of 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021 as part of Canada’s economic recovery following a year that saw dramatically reduced numbers of newcomers in the midst of the pandemic.