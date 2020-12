House committee witness testimony since September has taken place entirely by videoconference, and with audio issues repeatedly impacting translation—most often translation from or into French, given a majority of witnesses speak English—the Bloc Québécois has raised concerns over perceived language discrimination.

Can you hear me now? The Bloc Québécois' representative at the House Board of Internal Economy, pictured during its Dec. 3 meeting, recently raised concerns over perceived language discrimination on the part of francophone MPs as a result of translation issues during hybrid meetings.

Since hybrid committee meetings began on Sept. 23, 86 per cent of witness interventions have been in English, with 14 per cent in French, according to the House administration’s findings.

