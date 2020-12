Past Liberal MP Ron Irwin , who served in prime minister Jean Chrétien ‘s cabinet, died Dec. 5. He was 84 years old.

Ron Irwin served two non-consecutive terms in the Liberal caucus and later represented Canada in Dublin and Boston.

Plus, Perry Bellegarde announces he won’t seek re-election as AFN national chief, and MPs toast birth of Todd Doherty’s granddaughter.

