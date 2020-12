There was every reason to believe in the early spring of this year that the most ambitious tree-planting program in British Columbia’s history would be scuttled by COVID-19.

A tree logged and turned immediately into pellets is a very different thing from a tree logged and turned into boards that then frame a house, writes Ben Parfitt.

In between the credit and debit side is an incredibly complex world involving our choices about what forests we log and what we do with the trees we log.

