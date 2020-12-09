Bill 101 applying federally? Time for some constitutional common sense

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole newfound concern for the supposed decline of French in Quebec and support for the application of Bill 101 to federally regulated entities would be ridiculed by the late former senator Eugene Foresy, writes Andrew Caddell.

If Quebec applied Bill 101 to federal entities it would exclude Quebec anglophones from services and opportunities and would be a slippery slope to a national unity crisis.

