Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured through a TV camera lens on Nov. 20, 2020. Some of our peers, such as Germany and France, allocated as much as 30 per cent of their pandemic recovery stimulus specifically toward emission-reduction initiatives. The U.K.’s 'Build Back Greener' plan promises to create two million climate jobs as it shifts to a 'high-skill, low carbon' economy. What we got in Canada was a promise of more details to come.