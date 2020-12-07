Canada can’t afford not to be in space

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Necessity is the mother of invention. We’ve all seen those aphorisms in action lately, from front-line workers of all kinds rolling up their sleeves and getting the job done, to engineers and scientists (and policy-makers) applying their knowledge and creativity to solve the problems of the pandemic. New ventilators? Check. New vaccines and drug therapies? Check. New economic support policies? Check. For the good of their fellow citizens, and the country.