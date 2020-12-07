Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Canada can’t afford not to be in space

By Mike Greenley      December 7, 2020

Every dollar invested in space by the Canadian government has a strong multiplier effect producing roughly twice the impact. Investments in space have an immediate effect—they are rocket fuel for Canada’s economic recovery.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Aug. 9, 2018, visiting MDA's Montreal facility to see the RADARSAT Constellation Mission satellites before they launched. The global space market is worth more than USD$420-billion today; Morgan Stanley forecasts this market will grow to USD$1-trillion per year by 2040. Canada's well-positioned to lead in that future, if we keep our hand in, writes Mike Greenley. Photograph courtesy of MDA

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Necessity is the mother of invention. We’ve all seen those aphorisms in action lately, from front-line workers of all kinds rolling up their sleeves and getting the job done, to engineers and scientists (and policy-makers) applying their knowledge and creativity to solve the problems of the pandemic. New ventilators? Check. New vaccines and drug therapies? Check. New economic support policies? Check. For the good of their fellow citizens, and the country.

