Canada is on the cusp of a historical energy transformation, let’s do it

The year 2020 is expected to be the largest and most abrupt economic contraction since the Great Depression. The cautious expectation is that, once a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes widely available, the economy can enter a quick rebuilding phase. In the months to come, the federal government will be seeking to kick-start Canada’s economic recovery, with levels of investment not seen since WWII. Whenever Canada is ready to begin to invest in economic recovery, that recovery needs to be green. That is, government stimulus investments need to support and accelerate Canada’s green transition to a net-zero economy by changing the ways in which Canada produces and consumes energy by investing in deep retrofits and clean energy technology.