Some politicos not ruling out an election before March, others predict a spring election

With the country deep in the throes of the second wave of COVID-19 and the opposition parties sabre-rattling over the government’s fall economic statement, some political players are not ruling out the possibility of a winter election, but others say the rhetoric from across the aisle is aimed to extract concessions from the government in exchange for their vote in the House, not to cause an election.
