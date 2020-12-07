Trudeau needs strong messaging, ‘coherent plan’ for rollout of vaccine, or he could suffer political consequences, say veteran political players

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to grow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government needs to put out strong messaging, backed up by a “coherent plan” to articulate the rollout phase for a vaccine, say veteran political players.

Senior cabinet ministers giving different dates for the first availability of the vaccine is creating “confusion” and a negative perception about the government’s management of the pandemic, which could seriously hurt the Liberals in the coming months, they said.

“This is a critical challenge in terms of communications, and messaging, and it will all be judged by the results, which we will know by March, how things are going,” said Ekos Research president Frank Graves in an interview with The Hill Times.

“But, right now, we need to create a sense of coherence, that there is a plan, that it is orderly, and that this is not being driven by media, or even opposition queries, this is being driven by science and reason, and that it will work out,” he said.

Late last month, Prime Minister Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) said that Canada would be behind the U.S., the U.K., and Germany in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Later, Reuters reported that Mexico would also likely start to get its immunization this month, depending on the approval of the vaccine there. The U.S., U.K., and Germany are also expected to start immunizing their citizens in the coming days.

Last week, the U.K. approved a vaccine and health-care workers could start to use it for emergency purposes as early as this week. The U.S. is also likely approving a vaccine this week and the immunization process could start as early as Dec. 12. An estimated 20 million Americans are expected to be inoculated next month, and 30 million every subsequent month after.

In the backdrop of these developments, the opposition parties and political commentators have been raising questions about why Canada has lagged behind other countries in accessing the vaccine when the government has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to improve the domestic production facilities. They also demand that the prime minister provide a specific timeline for when Canadians would get access to a vaccine.

Making matters more complicated, Mr. Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.), Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc (Beauséjour, N.B.), and deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo have all suggested different dates for the availability of a vaccine, ranging between January to June.

As of deadline last week, there were 389,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada resulting in 12,325 deaths, according to Public Health Agency of Canada.

In response to questions about when the vaccine will be made available to Canadians last week, a spokesperson for Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) referred to the answer provided by a senior Public Services and Procurement Canada official, two weeks ago, that the vaccines will start arriving in Canada by March of next year.

“In terms of timelines, the first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines are anticipated to start in the first quarter of 2021,” Arianne Reza, Assistant Deputy Minister at PSPC said at a technical briefing for reporters on Nov. 26.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser to Health Canada’s deputy minister, told CBC’s The Current last week that Canada could also approve a COVID-19 vaccine in a week to 10 days.

In response to opposition questions about why Canada has not produced its own vaccine at the same time when some of the other G7 countries have, Mr. Trudeau has said that it’s because of the lack of domestic production facilities. He said that vaccine doses would start to arrive in the early months of 2021, but did not provide any specific timeline. The government has signed contracts for hundreds of millions of doses with five multinational pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Trudeau also pointed out that the government has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that Canada will have a domestic vaccine production capacity, in case another pandemic hit Canada in future.

In the Nov. 26 technical briefing to reporters, Dr. Njoo said that the vaccine supply will be limited when it first becomes available, and will be provided only to high-priority groups, such as seniors living in long-term care homes, front-line health-care workers, and those with underlying health conditions, among others. He said if everything worked out as expected, six million doses could become available by March, but warned this is an optimistic projection.

A spokesman for Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains (Mississauga-Malton, Ont.) said in an email to The Hill Times that when the pandemic first started, Canada did not have the capacity to produce a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine. Recognizing this fact, he said, the government has invested or has made announcements to invest $534-million to expand the domestic production capacity.

“Our government is working on all fronts to deliver for Canadians safe and effective treatments and vaccines against COVID-19,” said John Power, a senior communications adviser to Mr. Bains. “This includes investing in and scaling up Canadian vaccine manufacturing capabilities, investing in Canadian vaccine and therapeutic candidates as part of Canada’s contribution to the global effort to fight COVID-19, and procuring the most promising international candidates.”

Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Nov. 27 that there are “very good chances” for most Canadians to be vaccinated by September, “if things go well.”

He also announced the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the former head of Canada’s NATO mission in Iraq, to lead the country’s vaccine rollout via a Health Canada National Operations Centre.

Last week, The Canadian Press reported that the military officially received the orders to prepare for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country two weeks ago, but planning has been under way for months. The official order includes the possibility that the military may have to pick up and transport the vaccine from the U.S. and European countries to Canada. At a media briefing last week, Mr. Fortin said that dry runs to administer the vaccine will start this week, adding that vaccines could be delivered to distribution points as early as late December.

Some political strategists told The Hill Times last week that if the Trudeau government fails to provide a vaccine to Canadians at the same time as it becomes available in the United States or other countries, it could politically hurt the government.

“If people aren’t getting needles in their arms by the end of January, it’s going to be the most dangerous political issue this government’s ever dealt with, by far without question,” said Liberal political insider Scott Reid in the popular political podcast called The Herle Burly last week.

“And I would be terrified, if I were them, about getting pushed into an election,”said Mr. Reid, who in the past served as director of communications to former prime minister Paul Martin.

According to a Léger poll released last week, 37 per cent of Canadians said that they were very concerned that Canada would not get the vaccine at the same time as the U.S. or other countries. However, 48 per cent said that they were not overly concerned about Canada getting a vaccine later than other countries. An Abacus Data poll suggested last week that 76 per cent of Canadians would be satisfied if they got a vaccine within a couple of months after it becomes available in other countries. Another 24 per cent said that they would be angry if people in other countries were able to get the vaccine before Canada.

Pollster Greg Lyle of Innovative Research said that it is a mistake for senior government ministers to give out different dates for the vaccine’s arrival, and that ministers should provide a timeline only if and when they have reliable information. Mr. Lyle said that Canadians’ frustration with the delay in getting the vaccine is not reflected in the polls right now, but said things will change soon after other countries’ populations start to get immunized.

The government will face a significant problem if another country that does not have the capacity to manufacture a vaccine is able to negotiate access to a vaccine before Canada, he said.

Mr. Lyle said that at the moment, Canadians are more worried about lockdowns or other immediate challenges posed by COVID-19, such as what’s causing the spread of the virus; what the government is doing to protect seniors in long-term care facilities; how quickly can we get a faster COVID-19 test; and what the government is doing to enforce quarantine. He said that these are the factors that will determine whether an average person, and especially a vulnerable person, will live or die, and Canadians are paying close attention to at this time.

“COVID-19 is a host of issues, it’s no one thing,” said Mr. Lyle. “Do we have the right restrictions in place? Do we have enough restrictions? How are we doing in terms of testing? How are we doing on reporting on testing? All those sorts of questions, those things are much more pressing … people are sort of taking it on faith that the government will do all it can to get the vaccine as soon as it can. And it’s just not the first thing to worry about, the first thing to worry about is the immediate outbreak.”

An Angus Reid Institute poll released last week suggested that as the Americans and Britons are getting ready to get inoculated for COVID-19, “lingering questions over when they themselves will be immunized are having a negative impact on how they perceive the federal government’s management of the pandemic.”

The poll released on Dec. 3 revealed that 56 per cent of Canadians—a 10-point drop compared to last quarter— think the government has done a good job in handling the pandemic.

Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research told The Hill Times that if Canada is behind in getting the vaccine, the public’s reaction will depend chiefly on whether the pandemic is under control or not, and how far behind Canada is, compared to other countries that have the vaccine.

“If the pandemic is seen to be under control in Canada, then there probably won’t be significant negative fallout,” said Mr. Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research. “If there’s a third wave, and we’re late, there will be political hell to pay, people will be very upset, especially if there’s unnecessary deaths, because of a late vaccine in Canada. So a lot of it will have to do with the context of the spring of 2021.”

