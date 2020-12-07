Keep fitness facilities open safely during COVID-19, urge doctors

We, the undersigned medical doctors, write to convey the importance of keeping fitness facilities open, safely and sustainably, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Many months into this pandemic, we now know that the presence of lifestyle-associated chronic diseases strongly predicts morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 infections. We recognize that contact tracing currently has limitations in Ontario but recent data released by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table states that gyms account for less than five per cent of all outbreaks in “hot spots.”