It’s time to bridge the gap between Canada’s energy future and climate targets

On Nov. 19, the federal government introduced Bill C-12, the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. Its purpose is to legislate five-year targets leading up to net-zero emissions in 2050 and to create an institutional structure to ensure that those targets are achieved. In legislating a net-zero target, Canada joins other countries that have done the same including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, New Zealand, and France.
Sponsored Content
By Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division - Canada
Enter your email address to
register a free account.