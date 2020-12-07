Is Canada’s oil sector an appropriate target for industrial policy support?

Canadian discussions on the future of oil quickly descend to partisan polemics, with the environmental community arguing that climate change realities mean we need to leave it in the ground, and the oil patch arguing that it’s better that we produce it than our unethical global competitors. It’s hard to see a bridge between those two positions that could lead to national climate and energy policies—a state of affairs that Teck’s President Don Lindsay bemoaned earlier this year in withdrawing the company’s application for the massive Frontier Oil Sands project.